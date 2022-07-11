‘Star Wars’ fans endeavor to find the franchise’s biggest misconception

The galaxy features such a wide array of characters, planets, ideologies, factions, and races, but there’s one thing that’s more universal in Star Wars: the misconceptions.

It makes sense that in a franchise as big as Star Wars, with as much media available to fans as there currently is, that there would be big lapses in understanding central tenets and themes. Art is beautiful that way; everyone can have their own interpretation. But sometimes they’re just dead wrong.

Fans have rallied over on Reddit to discuss the largest misconceptions from the behemoth space fantasy franchise, with /r/StarWars the cantina for the war of words.

There’s a huge, glaringly obvious misconception that will make most people’s nerdy dads angry: that Star Wars is science fiction. While it is set in space, it is undoubtedly a fantasy series, especially with its (very 1970s) spirituality so central. Battlestar Galactica and Star Wars were part of a very new wave of space fiction, with Star Wars setting the way with the Force.

Time to bring up a never controversial element in Star Wars communities: the sequels! The internet can never come to an agreement on the films, colloquially known as the “Disney trilogy”. Some fans however reject a lot of the negativity, and think that the fan desire for a George Lucas-helmed trilogy wouldn’t have changed the reaction.

It is worth noting that the sequel trilogy we did receive was heavily inspired by Lucas’ ideas from over the decades. Even down to things like the character of Rey, Luke isolating himself from the Force, and a Darth Vader cultist. Speaking of Vader though, how many of you actually know that iconic line from Empire Strikes Back?

A bit like Groundskeeper Willie ranting about how Scots ruined Scotland is Star Wars fans complaining about how Star Wars ruined Star Wars. George Lucas has even ruined Star Wars and messed around with the lore.

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that the franchise needs to be taken seriously and put into Oscars discussions, or near those high levels. What’s wrong with having a hearty, pulp-inspired fantasy series that is meant for kids? It’s what inspired Lucas to make the series in the first place.

Maybe all critique itself can do is allow you to sketch the bars of your own prison, as philosopher Natalie Wynn once said. Star Wars is not exactly struggling to stay mainstream, with Disney Plus producing new shows every few months and a near-endless back catalogue.