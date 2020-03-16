Watch: Star Wars Fans Fight With Real Burning Lightsabers

It’s finally happened folks. It’s now possible to have a REAL lightsaber fight with your friends! Well, that is if you’re an engineering genius like the guys over at the Hacksmith.

Yes, after numerous requests from Star Wars fans on Twitter, who often turn to the likes of Elon Musk and request he attempt the task, the Hacksmith YouTube channel has taken matters into their own hands. They’ve picked up a nice following from the Star Wars fandom in recent months as they continue to perfect their design of a real-life lightsaber. The end result has been pretty cool, too, as they’ve found a way to make the most realistic version using titanium, tungsten and a sizeable homemade battery pack.

The “laser” actually burns at 2,752 degrees Fahrenheit and can do some real damage. Of course, the Hacksmith are conducting their experiments in a very controlled environment and are taking every safety precaution necessary. With that being said, their latest video features a pretty fun lightsaber fight between two of the channel’s stars, and you can check it out up above.

As you can see, they humorously recreate Darth Vader’s epic attack on a rebel ship in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, before spoofing Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Anakin Skywalker from Revenge Of The Sith. Then, the battle concludes with a play on Obi-Wan’s death from A New Hope before the video comes to an end with the deceased victims continuing their work on the channel as force ghosts.

As of this writing, the video has over a million views and is likely to inspire other engineers/Star Wars fans to attempt and make their own versions of the lightsaber. For the time being it seems almost impossible that an exact and perfect real-life version of the lightsaber can realistically be built – as the Hacksmith’s blade doesn’t emit but rather heats up, and requires a heavy battery pack to operate – but who knows? Maybe science isn’t too far off from being able to.