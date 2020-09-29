Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Daisy Ridley’s Rumored Marriage

Rumors have been swirling that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and her boyfriend Tom Bateman may have gotten married in secret. Ridley, who plays Rey in the Sequel Trilogy, has been dating Bateman for almost three years, and though the pair have tended to keep things quiet about their relationship in the past, fans now think that there’s reason to believe that the couple has tied the knot and made it official.

It all started a few days ago, when Bateman was spotted wearing a wedding band out in public. Rumors only intensified when Ridley was seen alongside her alleged fiancé and mother, also wearing a wedding band. This isn’t the first time, though, that speculation about the two getting married has surfaced. Back in 2019, when fans first thought The Rise Of Skywalker star was engaged, Ridley made it clear that she had never, and would never, talk about her personal life in public.

Still, that hasn’t stopped folks from taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on this rumored marriage, and below, you can see just a few of the reactions.

One can’t blame Ridley for keeping this level of secrecy when portraying such an iconic role like Rey. The Star Wars fanbase is known to be toxic, and everyone will remember the hate that Kelly Marie Tran received for her portrayal of Rose Tico in 2017’s The Last Jedi. The actress was so taken aback that she had to withdraw from social media altogether. It’s understandable, then, that Ridley is attempting to avoid as much publicity as possible when it comes to her personal life, as she already has to deal with Star Wars trolls who dislike Rey.

Although neither of them have commented on their rumored engagement yet, many folks have still taken to social media to congratulate the couple. Let us know down below, though, if you’re excited for the pair, or if you think that their marriage is just a rumor blown way out of proportion.

