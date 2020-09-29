Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Daisy Ridley’s Rumored Marriage

Rumors have been swirling that Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and her boyfriend Tom Bateman may have gotten married in secret. Ridley, who plays Rey in the Sequel Trilogy, has been dating Bateman for almost three years, and though the pair have tended to keep things quiet about their relationship in the past, fans now think that there’s reason to believe that the couple has tied the knot and made it official.

It all started a few days ago, when Bateman was spotted wearing a wedding band out in public. Rumors only intensified when Ridley was seen alongside her alleged fiancé and mother, also wearing a wedding band. This isn’t the first time, though, that speculation about the two getting married has surfaced. Back in 2019, when fans first thought The Rise Of Skywalker star was engaged, Ridley made it clear that she had never, and would never, talk about her personal life in public.

Still, that hasn’t stopped folks from taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on this rumored marriage, and below, you can see just a few of the reactions.

Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley holding hands. They are the perfect couple. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3OzdO5CGKr — ❤❤🇺🇸 (@Bell79217031) September 27, 2020

reminder that daisy ridley is perfect the way she is and that ‘fans’ should not jump to conclusions, spread paparazzi pics and rumours or even comment about her privacy life because it’s totally not their business and it’s also very invasive. pic.twitter.com/Po6rtEA67m — peanut (@daisyjediridley) September 27, 2020

leave daisy ridley alone omg give her some privacy — eilidh ミ☆ (@RIDLEYSPTX) September 27, 2020

Guys I don’t know who needed to hear this but daisy Ridley and tom bateman are not married yet. to be fair I think they not gona have last long relationship, because me and daisy will find each other’s and she will marry me instead. Lol 😂 — smith (@samsmith006_sam) September 24, 2020

daisy ridley has said several times that she likes to remain private and y’all decide to still share paparazzi photos? weirdos. — c.🕸 (@80sIeia) September 27, 2020

Y’all need to respect Daisy Ridley’s privacy…and also if it wasn’t clear RESPECT HER BODY — peanut (@daisyjediridley) September 27, 2020

I am so tired of every time paparazzi photos of her get posted people and sites want to spread rumors about her. Get over yourselves. She's been seen for years with the same posture. Stop spreading BS. Don't post invasive pictures. I'm so tired. — Daisy Cutie Ridley (@CutieRidley) September 27, 2020

It seems like the beautiful Daisy Ridley is now a married woman! ♥️ Massive congratulations if so! A lifetime of happiness to her and her family 🥳💘⭐️ — 🦋 Rey Nobody (@MyGalRey) September 28, 2020

not me getting sad because i’m not the one married to daisy ridley 🥺 — spooky m (@adamdivrer) September 27, 2020

So apparently daisy ridley is married AND pregnant…wow… — Stephanie (@stxven_at) September 27, 2020

Why are people getting defensive about Daisy possibly getting married to Tom. We know they are engaged so them marrying is not far off. I hope when Daisy does tie the knott if she hasn't already. Her fans will be more supportive. #DaisyRidley #TomBateman — ❤❤🇺🇸 (@Bell79217031) September 24, 2020

SO DAISY RIDLEY IS MARRIED??? — 💀 (@skywalkeryeager) September 24, 2020

Are Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman already married? Who the heck knows? It's always a mystery with these two. 🥴 — ❤❤🇺🇸 (@Bell79217031) September 23, 2020

One can’t blame Ridley for keeping this level of secrecy when portraying such an iconic role like Rey. The Star Wars fanbase is known to be toxic, and everyone will remember the hate that Kelly Marie Tran received for her portrayal of Rose Tico in 2017’s The Last Jedi. The actress was so taken aback that she had to withdraw from social media altogether. It’s understandable, then, that Ridley is attempting to avoid as much publicity as possible when it comes to her personal life, as she already has to deal with Star Wars trolls who dislike Rey.

Although neither of them have commented on their rumored engagement yet, many folks have still taken to social media to congratulate the couple. Let us know down below, though, if you’re excited for the pair, or if you think that their marriage is just a rumor blown way out of proportion.