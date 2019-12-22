Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Being A Traitor In The Rise Of Skywalker

There are many shocking revelations in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but one that’s getting lost in the mix is the identity of the Resistance’s mole in the First Order. In the movie, it’s established that someone within the organization is feeding the rebels key intel and it’s eventually made clear that General Hux is the traitor. Which is pretty surprising, considering he’s always been so loyal to the cause.

It’s explained, though, that he isn’t doing it to aid the Resistance but rather to stop Kylo Ren from succeeding in his plans by any means necessary. His treachery doesn’t do him any good, however, as Allegiant General Pryde discovers what he’s been up to and unceremoniously shoots him with a blaster. R.I.P. Armitage Hux.

Understandably, fans have a lot of thoughts about this twist, with reactions on social media ranging from those who are enraged by it to those who love it. To begin with, though, some kind of felt sorry for the guy and found the humor in Hux’s unexpected betrayal.

star wars spoiler!!!

.

.

when hux shot the stormtroopers and went 'I'm the traitor!', yeah that was funny, I kinda wish he didn't die — ✪ nicoletα | tyrell wellick apologist (@myccngis) December 20, 2019

Others thought the reasoning behind his treachery was “stupid,” but they admitted Hux’s about-turn was a heck of a shocking twist.

!! [TROS SPOILERS]!! .

.

. – i actually didn't like when hux was killed. but WAS NOT AT ALL expecting him to be the spy (and for a stupid reason).

– i laughed when general pryde was thrown from the fatal blast of the ship — ⊗ baby yoda mama // нєєяα skywalker (@hiira_Rana) December 22, 2019

Others were left frustrated that The Rise of Skywalker shortchanged the villain so much and said they’d be willing to go along with the mole revelation if only it were better explored.

Oh instead let’s just make Hux a traitor and instead of making that an interesting subplot let’s just get rid of him with 30 seconds of screen time — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) December 21, 2019

Some were pleased with the twist though, feeling that it was totally in character for Hux to hate Kylo this much.

#trosspoilers I was expecting Hux to have some sort of traitor moment but I was surprised that it ended up being him helping the good guys. Didn't seem unbelievable to me, though. I could buy that he just hates KR that much that he'd do anything to undermine his rule. — Hannah Neptune (@nep4une) December 20, 2019

That’s a good point, and others saw a connection between Hux as a mole and the Fulcrum plotline in Star Wars Rebels.

my talent is connecting star wars rebels to the movie universe but -TROS SPOILER ALERT-

–

hux being a traitor reminds me helluva like when kallus being // FULCRUM// and zorri's helmet and stormtrooper with jet packs?? mandalorian influence anyone?? sabine wren?? ring a bell?? — mirna 🌈🍍/ mcr is back👻👻 (@heartrealmadrid) December 21, 2019

What’s the problem, Hux’s arc in TROS was perfect, right?

I honestly thought Hux was handled perfectly 😆 — Jason Aaron Jones (@jjstarA113) December 22, 2019

Maybe he was even the best portrayed character in the whole movie!

You know which character was the most in character? Hux. He was like idc if you win but I don't fucking want kylo ren to win. The only time JJ nailed characterization in this movie #trosspoilers — lue @ trosspoilers (@i_amthe_senate) December 18, 2019

Sure, he may be totally evil, but you have to admire Hux for his betrayal of the First Order, everything he believes in, just to get back at Ren. We can only aspire to be that level of petty.

I'm so proud of Armitage Hux being the petty bitch he's always been to the very end. Bravo, good sir. — Taylor Leigh (@TaylorLWrites) December 22, 2019

I’m also mad about how they just? Got rid of Hux? — ✨gwyn erso✨ (@gwynniepeg) December 22, 2019

i hate what they did to hux though that was some fucking shit — mac | TROS SPOILERS (@thephantomenace) December 22, 2019

I was so effing excited to see Hux have his “nyaHA gotcha!” Moment but instead it was a lukewarm reveal to take care of the loose ‘spy’ plot line that didn’t! Need! To be taken care of!!!!! “We have a spy!”…. k cool! Who cares who it was??!?!? — Caitlin Noppenberger (@cnoppenb) December 22, 2019

can’t believe hux gets his balls stepped on by a man 35 years older than him — lou bloom’s exploited intern (@maverickminuano) December 22, 2019

i will not be silenced about my love for general hux — queen of charmacs united (@dumbitchdennis) December 22, 2019

Underrated opinion well not that much cuz my friends think so too…General Hux parts were one of the best things in the movie and funniest me and my friend wanted him to live — Sebastian stan protection team (@SabriZanoletti) December 22, 2019

I haven't talked about how I HATED the way they treated General Hux story arc, I loved him in The Force Awakens, I fell in love with this serious and stoic general, who hated Kylo lol, and gave the most powerful speech to the first order, and then in The Last Jedi they destroyed — Catalina 🐰 star wars spoilers (@downinthewaves) December 22, 2019

The biggest missed opportunity of Rise of Skywalker was making General Hux the true antagonist of the film. It was set up perfectly from the last two films. — Mark🌹 (@wire_hangovers) December 22, 2019

RIP General Hux pic.twitter.com/a39HKzfMFB — IKIGAI | KG (@imperio_kg) December 22, 2019

Tell us, what did you think of the Hux reveal in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know in the comments section below.