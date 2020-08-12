A lot of Star Wars fans weren’t exactly sold on the idea of Palpatine returning in The Rise of Skywalker to act as the franchise’s big bad for the third trilogy in a row, which only seemed to reinforce the idea that Disney and Lucasfilm were happier to lean into the past and rely on recognizable characters and iconography at the expense of taking any creative risks.

Palpatine’s comeback only resulted in countless plot holes that you could fly a Star Destroyer through, as the brains behind Episode IX scrambled to try and undo the damage done by Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, with there being zero mentions of Darth Sidious made in either of the previous two movies before he was suddenly reintroduced as the person that had been pulling the strings all along.

Following the lukewarm critical reaction to The Rise of Skywalker, not to mention a box office total that was much lower than you’d expect from the concluding chapter to one of the most beloved and iconic long-term story arcs in the history of cinema, now would be the ideal time for the studio to embrace new ideas and leave the Skywalker Saga’s cast of characters behind for good.

However, despite blasting Star Wars for repeatedly returning to the same well, a section of fans have nonetheless started lending their support to a Palpatine prequel, but only if Cameron Monaghan plays the role. The 26 year-old provided the motion capture performance and voiceover for Cal Kestis in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the idea seems to be gaining plenty of traction on Reddit based on the actor’s resemblance to the young and un-corrupted Sheev, which you can check out below.

Star Wars Fans Want Jedi: Fallen Order Voice Actor To Play Young Palpatine 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Monaghan is hardly a stranger to putting a fresh spin on an iconic character having played both of the Valeska twins in Gotham, but at this stage, it would be fair to say that there are dozens of better concepts out there to restore Star Wars to its former glories than giving audiences yet another new take on a character that we’ve literally seen done to death more than once.