‘Star Wars’ fans justify the existence of the galaxy’s most useless weapon

Thanks to the existence of the lightsaber and its various alternates, including Darth Maul’s dual-bladed number and Kylo Ren’s DIY model, Star Wars will always boast one of the coolest and most iconic weapons in the history of pop culture. That’s something that can’t be denied, but fans currently find themselves arguing over the usefulness of another implement of destruction.

Using visual aids, the conversation on Reddit has turned to whether or not the fibercord whip favored by many favorites in a galaxy far, far away across the live-action, animated, film, and/or television canon has any notable instances of success. Salient points are made in the original post, but the comments have thrown up a number of even-keeled rebuttals.

In OPs defense, the majority of occasions where the fibercord whip turned out to be useful happened in The Mandalorian, with Din Djarin continuing to establish himself as one of the franchise’s pre-eminent badasses by turning sh*t into salad and mastering a form of weaponry that so many others had failed to use.

Prior to Mando pulling people into doors to bisect them, hanging his foes from high ledges, wiping out droids, or taking down Moff Gideon’s TIE fighter, having a fibercord whip in your hands was about as worthwhile as handing a Stormtrooper a blaster and asking them to take down a moving target.

The general consensus is that it doesn’t really work on trained lightsaber fighters, then, but with the Darksaber now in his possession, Mando gets to have the best of both worlds.