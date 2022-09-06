When it comes to the hierarchy of pop culture, you simply don’t rocket to the heights that Star Wars has without capturing the hearts of countless fans across the globe. Indeed, George Lucas’ flagship space opera has long prided itself on unforgettable characters, a setting that captures the most untamed imaginations, and its claim to some of the most historic moments in cinematic history.

And when you’ve managed to capture all of these hearts, it’s customary that you give them a hearty wring or two, and Star Wars has delivered on that front time and time again. Equipped with tissue boxes from a galaxy far, far away, the gang over at r/StarWars has taken to remembering some of the saddest moments throughout the history of the franchise.

Hayden Christensen may not have had the best scripts to work with during his Star Wars heyday, but that hardly sullies the entire essence of his character, Anakin Skywalker, whose tear-jerking line in Return of the Jedi, as well as the last words he ever spoke to his son Luke, were brought into the limelight by one nostalgic responder.

Another user took a moment to mourn everyone’s favorite teddy bear lookalikes, reminding us of the time that Romba, a member of the Ewok race, grieved the death of Nanta, a fellow Ewok and Romba’s best friend who was killed during the Battle of Endor.

One other responder compared Nanta’s death to the relative apathy we felt when the planet of Alderaan was obliterated.

But one other user pointed out that the scope of a tragedy is all but fruitless if we audiences can’t relate to it. Indeed, when it comes to an emotional connection to fictional events or characters, the personal outweighs the prodigious every time.

Star Wars may not be known for its gut punches, but perhaps that makes such instances all the more impactful when they do decide to go that route.