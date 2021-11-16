Star Wars Fans React To Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract Extension In Exactly The Way You’d Expect

For years we’ve been hearing intermittent rumors that Kathleen Kennedy’s days as Lucasfilm President are numbered, with various unconfirmed, uncorroborated and ultimately fabricated reports touting Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kevin Feige and even George Lucas as potential replacements.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently lavished praise on the work Kennedy has been doing with Star Wars, and if the big boss has got your back, then job security is virtually guaranteed. Sure enough, it’s been claimed that the long-standing executive has extended her contract for a further three years, keeping her in charge of a galaxy far, far away until at least 2024.

As you can imagine, Twitter was quick to react to the news with waves of unbridled fury and widespread frustration, and you can check out some of the responses below.

Just like #ChloeZhao directing a #StarWars movie after #Eternals#KathleenKennedy getting another 3 years seems to make no sense – so I'd need a trade to confirm to believe these rumors.



Also, I hear Kennedy didn't like #WonderWoman1984 so her & Jenkins parting ways is mutual. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 15, 2021

Kathleen Kennedy laughing at all the fandom menace turds thinking she was going to be fired pic.twitter.com/RFtsVqq8Jw — Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) November 15, 2021

you gotta admit it's pretty impressive that kathleen kennedy gets to keep her job while on a mission to hire, alienate, and fire every director in hollywood https://t.co/0paAmixuTQ — the overarchiver (@capybaroness) November 16, 2021

I have been a STAUNCH Kathleen Kennedy defender for years now; her resume speaks for itself. But even I can't keep handwaving this stuff off anymore. KK is alienating far too many creatives and making bad decisions left and right. You cannot coast on your past laurels forever. https://t.co/DJ27RBzdXd — The Carter (@TheCarter_GLA) November 15, 2021

Kathleen Kennedy is staying in charge of Star Wars and Alex Kurtzman is staying in charge of Star Trek. It’s a dark time https://t.co/YNfMnoqGIO — Jolson (@thejolson) November 16, 2021

This is best for Rian Johnson and Patty Jenkins… Kathleen Kennedy shouldn’t be running Lucasfilm anymore imo https://t.co/KuABWXIL7z — Arjun Narayan (@narayan_arjun) November 16, 2021

I gave Kathleen Kennedy the benefit of the doubt many times, but it's clear with so many film directors walking away (most recently Patty Jenkins) that Lucasfilm and Star Wars are suffering under KK's leadership. Sadly, it will remain a toxic workplace. — 𝓞𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓪 (@TheRebelorian) November 16, 2021

If Kathleen Kennedy is renewing for another 3 years as the head of Lucasfilm, then next 3 years from them is going to suck. — ZeroJäger (@JagerDanger) November 16, 2021

Kennedy must not be too actively involved in the Disney Plus slate given how well fans have responded to everything being put out by the Favreau/Filoni dream team, but it’s an understatement to say that the feature film side of the franchise is causing them no shortage of sleepless nights. For the time being, though, Star Wars is still her baby, as much as great swathes of supporters would gladly have anybody else at the helm.