Star Wars Fans React To Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract Extension In Exactly The Way You’d Expect
For years we’ve been hearing intermittent rumors that Kathleen Kennedy’s days as Lucasfilm President are numbered, with various unconfirmed, uncorroborated and ultimately fabricated reports touting Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kevin Feige and even George Lucas as potential replacements.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently lavished praise on the work Kennedy has been doing with Star Wars, and if the big boss has got your back, then job security is virtually guaranteed. Sure enough, it’s been claimed that the long-standing executive has extended her contract for a further three years, keeping her in charge of a galaxy far, far away until at least 2024.
As you can imagine, Twitter was quick to react to the news with waves of unbridled fury and widespread frustration, and you can check out some of the responses below.
Kennedy must not be too actively involved in the Disney Plus slate given how well fans have responded to everything being put out by the Favreau/Filoni dream team, but it’s an understatement to say that the feature film side of the franchise is causing them no shortage of sleepless nights. For the time being, though, Star Wars is still her baby, as much as great swathes of supporters would gladly have anybody else at the helm.