‘Star Wars’ fans realize the hive of scum and villainy has a very specific remit

When George Lucas compared Star Wars to poetry and said that every stanza “rhymes with the last one,” we’re not sure if this is exactly what he had in mind.

The galaxy far, far away narrative doesn’t shy away from repetition now and again. When you think about it in the context of the three trilogies, a lot of the things that happen in one also happen in the other, with some flicks like J.J. Abrams’s The Force Awakens unabashedly rehashing everything that made their legacy counterparts work.

Even Lucas knew such echoes were inevitable when one was developing such an expansive fictional universe, but what fans have realized takes this to a weird new visual extreme. As you can see above, we can’t even begin to go through the “evil white bald” antagonists in Star Wars lore.

Who knew that the Dark Side would make you lose your hair? If Anakin knew about this little side effect, he probably wouldn’t have signed up, even to save Padme’s life. Then again, his situation might have more to do with being left to burn alive on a molten lava bank.

Then there’s Palpatine, also pale and bald. And Darth Plagueis. And Snoke. Seriously, what is up with this trend?

Disturbingly enough, this is not just a Star Wars thing. For some reason, Hollywood seems to think bald people exude evil energy, or else how would you explain someone like Walter White, or come to think of it, countless other antagonists in cinema history?

Forget Jesus, these villains need L’Oréal.