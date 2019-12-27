Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher Three Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since the untimely death of Carrie Fisher. Her passing came as a huge shock to Star Wars fans, with the actress in the middle of a late-career renaissance after the return of Leia Organa in the Sequel Trilogy and the publication of her hit book The Princess Diarist.

Complicating matters is that even though she’s been dead for three years, she’s had a long cinematic afterlife. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released after she had died and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought her back using the miracles of modern editing. All of which means fans are eager to show their appreciation for her work and her personality. And below you can find just selection of responses from social media:

~I haven’t ever changed who I am. I’ve just gotten more accepting of it. Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have~ Carrie Fisher 🌹 Forever in our hearts! I love you @carrieffisher 💜 1956-2016 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3pdvJZSAg — Paula Andraia Mickle (@Paulamickle1978) December 27, 2019

Thinking about Carrie Fisher on the third anniversary of her passing. She was one of a kind, an absolute badass who wasn’t afraid to live or love freely. pic.twitter.com/HO0OCYDIvM — Mac Moon (@DanMoffTarkin) December 27, 2019

✨carrie fisher✨ what an amazing woman, inspiration, icon & wholesome human being who I miss dearly, may she live on forever in all of our hearts,I aspire to be as amazing as she was & still is! miss you carrie x@starwars @HamillHimself #StarWars #PrincessLeia #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/e0BVaWr6bx — 𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 𝔳𝔦𝔠𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔞✨🥀🐠IM SEEING HARRY (@7Osgucci) December 27, 2019

#CarrieFisher certainly on my mind 2day! She was a beautiful soul! Not just bc of #StarWars but bc (you) Carrie were so brave to advocate 4 ppl w/disabilities & addictions; a ❤ of 🏅gold. TY Carrie from above🕊! @starwars #CarrieOnForever 🙏🏻s 4 #BillieLourd & family. pic.twitter.com/dbm58JU8sV — Pari N. Gharib🎄☃️❄🌈🎃⚓🎬📚🇺🇸🇫🇷🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@filmgirl21) December 27, 2019

today i will NOT wear my bra to remember our space mom carrie fisher#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/vgmEGh9wVs — beep-beep, spel! (@cawcawcawmfs) December 27, 2019

"I haven’t ever changed who I am. I’ve just gotten more accepting of it. Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have" Carrie Fisher On this day 1956-2016 #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/equg5KIE8R — Paul O'Connell (@PaulEOC) December 27, 2019

today marks 3 years without carrie fisher. carrie was a woman who was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in, she was open about her mental health and battles with addiction. she was what can only be described as an inspiration. we love you carrie, rest in peace <3 pic.twitter.com/5gk0eDlZAS — alfie solomons' beard (@GECRGEHARRlSON) December 27, 2019

Beyond Leia, Fisher starred in The Blues Brothers, Hannah, Her Sisters and 1989 romance classic, When Harry Met Sally. She was also notable for her hilarious and candid writing about her struggles with addiction and mental health. The Star Wars movies and the fan love for her will mean her legacy will always live on, something that today’s outpouring of affection certainly proves.

However, let’s hope that with The Rise of Skywalker, Disney is finally willing to let Leia rest. Despite their assurances that her post-mortem appearance in the film would be tasteful and seamless, it just didn’t feel right. You sensed that her lines weren’t in reaction to anything the other actors were saying, and the fact that she stood still in the middle of scenes while others moved around her felt very strange. Having said that, I’m willing to bet she would have found the fact that she’s still appearing in Star Wars movies three years after she died amusing, in a dark sort of way.