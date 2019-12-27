Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher Three Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since the untimely death of Carrie Fisher. Her passing came as a huge shock to Star Wars fans, with the actress in the middle of a late-career renaissance after the return of Leia Organa in the Sequel Trilogy and the publication of her hit book The Princess Diarist.

Complicating matters is that even though she’s been dead for three years, she’s had a long cinematic afterlife. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released after she had died and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought her back using the miracles of modern editing. All of which means fans are eager to show their appreciation for her work and her personality. And below you can find just selection of responses from social media:

Beyond Leia, Fisher starred in The Blues BrothersHannahHer Sisters and 1989 romance classic, When Harry Met Sally. She was also notable for her hilarious and candid writing about her struggles with addiction and mental health. The Star Wars movies and the fan love for her will mean her legacy will always live on, something that today’s outpouring of affection certainly proves.

However, let’s hope that with The Rise of Skywalker, Disney is finally willing to let Leia rest. Despite their assurances that her post-mortem appearance in the film would be tasteful and seamless, it just didn’t feel right. You sensed that her lines weren’t in reaction to anything the other actors were saying, and the fact that she stood still in the middle of scenes while others moved around her felt very strange. Having said that, I’m willing to bet she would have found the fact that she’s still appearing in Star Wars movies three years after she died amusing, in a dark sort of way.

