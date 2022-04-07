‘Star Wars’ fans share their most sizzling hot takes

The cultural behemoth of Star Wars has enjoyed four straight decades of popularity, and with that comes a whole universe of takes on the best and worst of the franchise.

Fan have congregated on a Twitter thread to share some of their unpopular franchise opinions, and there’s been a wide range of answers. Pretty much any single Star Wars bit of media is someone’s absolute favorite and someone else’s worst film ever made. The duality of man.

your unpopular star wars opinion?



GO — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff2) April 6, 2022

Right off the bat were discussions on the divisive sequel trilogy, which has ushered in a new age of internet users complaining about movies. The trilogy has its unabashed defenders, with a battalion ready to fight for their films online.

Rogue One is mid.

The sequels are great.

TROS doesn’t undo TLJ nearly as much as many say.

Kylo Ren killing his father isn’t any more “irredeemable” than Darth Vader killing kids.

Rey is a Skywalker.

Reylo is canon.



(Those last two are facts, not opinions, by the way) — Lego ForceWave (@forcewave1139) April 6, 2022

Most star wars fans dont have legitimate reasons to dislike the sequel other than the internet told them to



Boba fett was a boring cookie cutter character until BOBF



Grogu should have reunited with mando at the end of mandolorian season 3



Jedi are kinda overdone at this point — Absinu (@Absinu1) April 6, 2022

sw fans are unable to form their own opinions and will parrot whatever social media community or "big name fans" say

like im p sure 95% of the fandom don't even KNOW why they hate the sequels lol https://t.co/0CB13Z9BOB — xena subaru lesbian @ lb5.2 🏳️‍⚧️ (@datdanday_a) April 7, 2022

The video game sphere of Star Wars also got some piping hot takes in too, with one particular user highlighting The Force Unleashed 2 as a strong game with a quality expansion pack. (The game has a Metacritic rating of 63, one of the lowest ratings for any Star Wars video game ever released.)

I like The Force Unleashed 2, especially the endings and Dark Side DLC. pic.twitter.com/ACcqI38C9a — Jedi Spartan 38 (@jedi_spartan) April 6, 2022

Don’t get people started on the prequel trilogy, either. The original fanboy meltdown can be attributed to the 1999 release of The Phantom Menace. No other film at that point had been so ridiculed after so much hype and build-up. The prequels have regained love thanks to the effervescent pit of nostalgia online, as millennials who grew up with the films become adults.

Every Jedi who survives past 3 who isn’t Kenobi and Yoda is just watering down the point of 4. It makes sense to go in to hiding when there are 2 of you. If there’s 10 or more running around the galaxy you should have put together a team to take out Vader and Palpy. — Zak (@MisterJ831) April 6, 2022

Kenobi should have at least smoked(?) one death stick. https://t.co/XsbzTbbsdB pic.twitter.com/H4YVrdFxPf — Wesley (@wesleywalls) April 7, 2022

The prequels are ass and y’all know it https://t.co/7c67uSJUFd — thecoolestvirgin (@AidanCaliva) April 6, 2022

The prequels are still crap but The Phantom Menace has actually aged the best of the three https://t.co/gPG0RKRkVa — 4_stars_out_of_50 (@4starsoutof501) April 7, 2022

You might think that The Mandalorian, an almost universally praised series, would get a free pass. But not on Star Wars Twitter. Even the Emmy award winning show was thrown into the rancor pit.

I will say it again.



Luke Skywalker didn't need to be put into The Mandolorian and they only included him to keep the whiny nerds quiet.



Furthermore, Rian Johnson made the 2nd best Star Wars movie next to Empire https://t.co/1KhtUJEq6y — Swagger McPimpdaddy (@AceAwes0me) April 7, 2022

For better or worse, this tweet absolutely sums it all up. Nobody hates Star Wars as much as hardcore Star Wars fans. It’s like poetry, it rhymes. Maybe all critique itself can do is allow you to sketch the bars of your own prison.