‘Star Wars’ fans share their most sizzling hot takes
The cultural behemoth of Star Wars has enjoyed four straight decades of popularity, and with that comes a whole universe of takes on the best and worst of the franchise.
Fan have congregated on a Twitter thread to share some of their unpopular franchise opinions, and there’s been a wide range of answers. Pretty much any single Star Wars bit of media is someone’s absolute favorite and someone else’s worst film ever made. The duality of man.
Right off the bat were discussions on the divisive sequel trilogy, which has ushered in a new age of internet users complaining about movies. The trilogy has its unabashed defenders, with a battalion ready to fight for their films online.
The video game sphere of Star Wars also got some piping hot takes in too, with one particular user highlighting The Force Unleashed 2 as a strong game with a quality expansion pack. (The game has a Metacritic rating of 63, one of the lowest ratings for any Star Wars video game ever released.)
Don’t get people started on the prequel trilogy, either. The original fanboy meltdown can be attributed to the 1999 release of The Phantom Menace. No other film at that point had been so ridiculed after so much hype and build-up. The prequels have regained love thanks to the effervescent pit of nostalgia online, as millennials who grew up with the films become adults.
You might think that The Mandalorian, an almost universally praised series, would get a free pass. But not on Star Wars Twitter. Even the Emmy award winning show was thrown into the rancor pit.
For better or worse, this tweet absolutely sums it all up. Nobody hates Star Wars as much as hardcore Star Wars fans. It’s like poetry, it rhymes. Maybe all critique itself can do is allow you to sketch the bars of your own prison.