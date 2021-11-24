Star Wars fans share their true feelings about Padmé Amidala

Let’s be real — if you’re a serious fan of Star Wars you’ve likely got some even more serious opinions about the prequels. Love them or hate them, though, there’s no denying they added a lot of lore and iconic characters to the series. One of them specifically was Padmé Amidala, who first appeared in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

Amidala seems to be the topic of the day for fans of the series as over one thousand people commented on a post asking a simple question: How do you feel about Padmé Amidala?

With her being declared the worst character in Star Wars by some fans, it was no surprise that many took to complaining about her contrived romance with Anakin.

Speaking of her relationship with Anakin, the “Padmé Pedophile Debate” is something so fiercely discussed within the Star Wars community that it’s managed to attain meme status. So, it’s no surprise that a few users decided to poke fun at her romance with the future Darth Vader with one user going so far as to reference Chris Hansen’s television series To Catch a Predator.

However, not everyone was negative. There was some praise for her in the film as a non-typical female character.

The most popular comment of all, however, stated that we needed to see more of Amidala in the films which could have made her a much more fleshed-out character.

So what do you think Star Wars fans, was Padmé Amidala really a terrible character in the series, or did she just have a lot of missed potential? Let the debate rage on in our comments!