‘Star Wars’ fans still have a million questions about the Knights of Ren

The Star Wars sequel trilogy is constantly a matter of discussion online, with fans in a cold war over opinions on the last entries into the saga.

Cue one of the most talked about elements on the sequels, the ominous and mysterious Knights of Ren. Teased and planted into fan’s minds as early as the teasers for The Force Awakens, they didn’t really get much screen time until Rise of Skywalker, with five years worth of fan theories needing to be addressed.

Now, the discussion is back on the Knights of Ren, and what exactly they were up to when Starkiller Base was blown up, or when Kylo sliced Snoke in half like a paddle pop stick. Were they on a sabbatical? Did they break-up like an 80s rock band?

By the time they reappeared and worked again under the prodigal son that is Kylo Ren, what had they been up to? Reddit has a lot of ideas for what they’d been doing.

Much like any job, it’s possible Ren had sent them all on some teambuilding courses and some classic icebreakers. If you don’t know the masked guy you’re fighting with, how can you expect to impose a fascist intergalactic theocracy?

For those confused, there is an actual backstory to these fellows, with it explained in canonical comics that they’re force pirates. They really do be plunderin’ for some space booty.

With that explanation comes some apt Fallout-related memes. If there’s one thing that unites bad guys across genres is weird BDSM-esque outfits in black with lots of spikes.

Many questions are being asked about their equipment, as well. Why would a flail be much use against a lightsaber-wielding Jedi? Isn’t that like bringing a spoon to a knife fight?

It’s possible we’ll see more of the Knights of Ren in the future, especially as fans start to slowly warm again to the sequel trilogy. Star Wars and the fandom go in a cyclical way, much like the idea of the Force itself. Everybody hated the prequel trilogy until some point in the mid-2010s: when the people who grew up on those films hit adulthood.

Rey’s been one of the most popular characters in the last 10 years of the franchise, and young girls and boys will grow up watching these films and loving them.