‘Star Wars’ fans suggest last names for Yoda, and some of them should be made canon

Star Wars fans are proving to be wonderfully inventive in their efforts to endow Yoda with a fitting last name.

A playful discussion took place in the Star Wars subreddit when Redditor jonnyinternet asked fellow fans to suggest a surname for the legendary Jedi.

According to the Star Wars data bank, the little green guy has only ever been known by the mononym Yoda. Per Fansided, he was called Minch Yoda in the first draft of Leigh Brackett’s screenplay for Star Wars, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, but the name was discarded in favor of the more succinct Yoda by the time the film went into production.

Many details about Yoda have been left to the imaginations of viewers, including his species. As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, chances are more will be revealed about fan’s favorite sage and his origins down the line.

