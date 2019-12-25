Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Thanking J.J. Abrams For The Rise Of Skywalker And The Sequel Trilogy

Though the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker certainly hasn’t been to everyone’s taste, it’s evident that there are a good few fans out there who appreciated J.J. Abrams’ Sequel Trilogy finale, many of whom have now taken to Twitter to thank the director for his contributions to the Skywalker Saga.

It must be said that it hasn’t been a great week for Lucasfilm’s era-closing feature, between the movie’s relatively underwhelming box office figures, its mixed critical reception and the lowest CinemaScore for any live-action Star Wars film to date.

Nonetheless, if you scroll down below, you’ll find just a small sample of the fans who feel that Abrams deserves some credit, be it for his latest picture, or for introducing the key players of the Sequel Trilogy with 2015’s The Force Awakens:

You don’t have to do much searching online to find people who weren’t so wasn’t so keen on The Rise of Skywalker, with many viewers decrying the movie as a messy, overstuffed work that tries too hard to pander to the fans who didn’t care for 2017’s The Last Jedi.

That being said, after all the online drama that’s unfolded in these last few years, delivering a genuinely crowd-pleasing Star Wars film was always going to be an uphill battle, and even Abrams himself has admitted that he was never going to make a movie that satisfied everyone.

At the time of writing, the global box office gross for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sits at an estimated $433.5 million – a disappointing figure by Sequel Trilogy standards, even if we’re past the point now where the movie can be considered an outright bomb. But while the Skywalker Saga may be going out with a whimper, relatively speaking, Disney has a few years now to regroup before the next film hits theaters in 2022.

