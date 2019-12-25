Star Wars Fans Are Thanking J.J. Abrams For The Rise Of Skywalker And The Sequel Trilogy

Though the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker certainly hasn’t been to everyone’s taste, it’s evident that there are a good few fans out there who appreciated J.J. Abrams’ Sequel Trilogy finale, many of whom have now taken to Twitter to thank the director for his contributions to the Skywalker Saga.

It must be said that it hasn’t been a great week for Lucasfilm’s era-closing feature, between the movie’s relatively underwhelming box office figures, its mixed critical reception and the lowest CinemaScore for any live-action Star Wars film to date.

Nonetheless, if you scroll down below, you’ll find just a small sample of the fans who feel that Abrams deserves some credit, be it for his latest picture, or for introducing the key players of the Sequel Trilogy with 2015’s The Force Awakens:

#thankyoujjabrams for casting Adam Driver as Kylo Ren (never forget about that) and you've started and ended #StarWars with great new characters!#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/FNOpZ1z629 — choadila (@cho_adila) December 24, 2019

#thankyoujjabrams for Rey. Her relentlessly positive and kind approach to life despite having endured years of trauma is inspiring for the old – by which I mean me – and the young like my daughters. They sometimes borrow her hair but more often her courage. — Ryan Call (@IG801) December 24, 2019

And a BIG #thankyoujjabrams for fixing a 42yo mistake by finally giving Chewie his medal. pic.twitter.com/1R0OkDYk2x — The Park-tridge in a Pear Tree Pals (@parkpalstv) December 24, 2019

#thankyoujjabrams for putting up with a community that is impossible to please and consistently tears down what it claims to love pic.twitter.com/XOVt4zMMV0 — Sean (@shaggertee) December 24, 2019

#thankyoujjabrams for creating my favorite characters of all time. I love the sequel trilogy so much because there truly is someone for everyone to relate to or see themselves in👏🏽 @jjabrams pic.twitter.com/Jx5OFHO8ph — Wheels (@Wheels02) December 24, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker was everything I hoped and more. Thank you for tying the whole saga together. All of the characters were redeemed, and it was creative and beautiful. I am forever grateful. 💙❤#thankyoujjabrams pic.twitter.com/qXibGvgdsT — Charis (@CharisClouds) December 24, 2019

#thankyoujjabrams for somehow succeeding at the inhumanly impossible task of reviving the Star Wars franchise, and then giving it a fitting and satisfying conclusion. Also thanks for the way you block your scenes and how much you move the camera around, it’s really neat. pic.twitter.com/PWwQwmns2H — ⚡️❄️Damian❄️⚡️ (@DCFlashshill) December 24, 2019

#thankyoujjabrams for re-igniting my passion for Star Wars, for reminding me why I fell in love with it; thank you for introducing me to a wonderful cast of new characters and for showing so much love to the old. Thank you for inviting me to love Star Wars more than ever before pic.twitter.com/vjTR3Lx65e — Bailey – 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 ⚠️ (@loverboymedia) December 24, 2019

#ThankYouGeorgeLucas for giving us Star Wars #thankyoujjabrams for bringing it back to us#thankyourianjohnson for treating it like art#thankyouStarWars for being what you are Thanks for the fun, the joy, the lessons, the adventures, the meaning, and the hope — Timothy Drennan (@TimothyDrennan) December 24, 2019

You don’t have to do much searching online to find people who weren’t so wasn’t so keen on The Rise of Skywalker, with many viewers decrying the movie as a messy, overstuffed work that tries too hard to pander to the fans who didn’t care for 2017’s The Last Jedi.

That being said, after all the online drama that’s unfolded in these last few years, delivering a genuinely crowd-pleasing Star Wars film was always going to be an uphill battle, and even Abrams himself has admitted that he was never going to make a movie that satisfied everyone.

At the time of writing, the global box office gross for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sits at an estimated $433.5 million – a disappointing figure by Sequel Trilogy standards, even if we’re past the point now where the movie can be considered an outright bomb. But while the Skywalker Saga may be going out with a whimper, relatively speaking, Disney has a few years now to regroup before the next film hits theaters in 2022.