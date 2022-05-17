‘Star Wars’ fans turn into Old Ben as ‘Attack of the Clones’ turns 20

As the latest Star Wars mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi sets to air on Disney Plus at the end of this month, fans realize that it has been 20 years to the date since the Star Wars prequel film Attack of the Clones was released in theaters, and now they feel old.

Regardless of the fact the prequel trilogy has had its fair share of derision over the years, from clunky writing to overuse of CGI, fans are taking to Twitter to share in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film that saw Anakin Skywalker, set to become one of cinema’s greatest villains of all time, discuss just how much he didn’t like sand.

this iconic line is 20 years old (Attack of the Clones, 2002) pic.twitter.com/9eIywyWZPI — J.R.R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) May 16, 2022

Many millennials, and perhaps the odd Gen Z’er out there, may remember heading to the cinema as a child or teenager to delight in lightsaber battles and marvel at the use of the force and are now faced with the reality that was 20 years ago, sharing images of themselves from way back, the action figures they bought or anecdotes from the time.

This tweet sums up how many are feeling upon the realization that their childhood has passed, and adult gremlin life is now all-consuming!

Attack of the Clones is not allowed to be 20 years old because that means im really no longer a human child and instead im an adult gremlin — Emily Neiman | She/They | 🏳️‍🌈 (@too_conspicuous) May 16, 2022

Many, such as these Twitter users below, remember the film as being the first Star Wars film they got to see up on the big screen, a momentous occasion if you were raised on the VCR and DVD copies of the original trilogy your parents handed down to you.

It boggles my mind that Attack of the Clones is 20 years old. This was the first Star Wars film I saw in theaters. For that, it'll always hold a special place in my life. pic.twitter.com/vChHZftWaA — Zane Brumley (@ZaneBrumley) May 16, 2022

Attack of the Clones was the first Star Wars movie I remember seeing in theaters. I believe it’s also the first movie I ever saw in IMAX. I’ll never forget experiencing this moment. Crazy to think it’s been 20 years. #AOTC20 pic.twitter.com/AeUll7PoRO — David Weiser (@weiser_david) May 16, 2022

Some can even recall the mood in the cinema at the midnight showing.

20 years ago I know I woke up that day late because my mother had got us tickets to see Star Wars Attack of the Clones midnight launch at The Senator theater.



It was a fully packed show and cheers could be heard on Jango Fett’s beheading and Yoda jumping around with a lightsaber — Francisco C. (@Gohan15243) May 17, 2022

This user posted a picture of her younger self as she celebrated her birthday, receiving an Attack of the Clones action figure.

Happy 20th anniversary to Attack of the Clones, a movie that made me fall in love with the prequels even more. And also happy almost 20 years to me getting a bunch of AOTC action figures for my birthday. I love this film so much. Star Wars!! What a concept! pic.twitter.com/1lCp4NgymP — Kristen Bates 🔜 SWCA (@kristenkbates) May 16, 2022

Whereas this user’s action figure looks like it’s having a bit of an existential crisis at the thought of hitting 20 years of age!

This is an action figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi actively processing that it's been 20 years since Attack of the Clones pic.twitter.com/w3yrmbzyWR — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) May 17, 2022

As the Obi-Wan Kenobi series draws closer, it only seems to cement the time that has passed in between.

wdym it’s been 20 years since attack of the clones and then next week we get to see the kenobi series IS TIME EVEN REAL pic.twitter.com/scI9vcknmj — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) May 16, 2022

Seeing the actors age up over time, will definitely remind us of the passing in time, though it must be said, many of them have still got it.

it’s been 20 years since attack of the clones was released pic.twitter.com/ararIq7t1g — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) May 16, 2022

Although a lot of fans accept that the movie was far from perfect in regards to its storytelling, they can’t help but admire the visuals the film gave us.

Since today is the 20 year anniversary of Attack of the Clones is a great day to remember that it is an immaculate piece of art#AttackOfTheClones20Anniversay pic.twitter.com/NnmnekmR8i — 🎬🐈 Mónica 🇪🇸🔻♀ #1AOTCFan (@QueenBoo34) May 16, 2022

Along with some other things the film got right.

On this, the 20 year anniversary of Attack of the Clones, allow me to list sweet things about this science fiction film:

1. Count Dooku – nails the idea of the evil knight

2. Kamino – great planet design, incredible creatures

3. Ewan – putting the team on his fuckin’ back pic.twitter.com/Ncs1JRYcgG — Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) May 17, 2022

And of course, getting to see Yoda go all out against Count Dooku.

20 years ago today, 8-year-old me sat in a darkened cinema and lost his tiny mind at THIS moment…



Happy 20th birthday Attack of the Clones, you flawed but joyous creature.#AttackOfTheClones #AOTC20 pic.twitter.com/OFAOYO2ZEx — Blue (@BlueMilkDiner) May 16, 2022

The official Star Wars Twitter page wanted to reach out and thank fans for joining them in celebrating the anniversary, ending on that classic send off.