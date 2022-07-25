‘Star Wars’ fans split at the sides recalling the franchise’s funniest moments

Comedy has been an important aspect of the Star Wars franchise since the first film was released in 1977. After all, there isn’t a fan who can’t quote a zippy punchline from the film like, “Let the Wookie win,” or, “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”

Series creator George Lucas famously has a great sense of humor for a filmmaking legend; he gave his blessing to Mel Brooks to make Spaceballs provided he never sells merchandise. And not only did he enjoy the various Robot Chicken parodies of his work, but Lucas played himself in their full-length Star Wars episode.

So when a user of the popular Internet message board Reddit posted a call in the Star Wars subreddit for fans’ favorite comedy moments, it’s no surprise that the responses numbered in the triple digits:

One fan zeroed in on a classic bit of Han Solo slapstick from the scene where he and Luke are on the Death Star dressed as Stormtroopers pretending to have taken Chewbacca prisoner:

And another redditor drops an interesting (if true) piece of trivia about Harrison Ford’s method acting in the scene:

A couple of fans immediately started quoting The Empire Strikes Back, generally considered to be the best film in the series:

Nobody mentions Jar Jar’s slapstick as a highlight; there are still fans of Episode I: The Phantom Menace and this redditor enjoys this bit of reparteé between Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan:

While this Star Wars stan has to bring up a scene in the animated series The Clone Wars:

And while it may not be canon, this fan loves a moment from the Marvel comics line:

Whatever the medium, series, or character, every fan enjoys a sidesplittingly hilarious moment from that wacky galaxy far, far away.