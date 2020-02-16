Harrison Ford Doesn’t Know What A Force Ghost Is And Doesn’t Care

As much as Star Wars fans love Harrison Ford, it’s long been clear that the Han Solo actor has little time for their various nitpicks, discussions and online talking points.

For one thing, Ford has repeatedly gone on record saying that he doesn’t care whether Han or Greedo shot first during that notorious scene from the original 1977 Star Wars.

In 2018, the star also admitted that he “didn’t really give a rat’s ass” about passing on his torch to the next generation in 2015’s The Force Awakens, explaining that he was simply “there to die.” It therefore comes as no surprise to hear he cares just as little about the specifics of Han’s recent return from the grave.

In The Rise of Skywalker, Ben Solo has a vision of his late father, who reminds Kylo that it’s not too late to redeem himself. While many have argued that Han appears only as a memory to Ben, others will tell you that he’s actually a Force Ghost, despite the movies offering no obvious signs that Han was Force-sensitive.

The debate came up in a recent interview with USA Today, but it seems that Ford had virtually no interest in the matter, remarking:

“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is.”

The actor then went into a whisper and added:

“Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Nonetheless, Ford did have a few things to say about Han’s quick cameo, recalling how director J.J. Abrams talked him into reprising his role one last time:

“When JJ asked me to do it, I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’m dead!’ He said, ‘Sorta dead. You can do this.’ He hadn’t written anything at that time. But he said, ‘This is going to be great.’ So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy.”

While Ford may not have a huge amount of respect for the rules and mythology of the Star Wars galaxy, the actor has rarely been above dusting off an old part for the sake of a much loved franchise. And though his days as Han may finally be over, we’ll be seeing him in another familiar role when Indiana Jones 5 begins shooting later this year.