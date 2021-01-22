Star Wars Writer Confirms That Pod Racing Exists In The High Republic

Disney and Lucasfilm have officially opened another chapter in the world of the galaxy far, far away by embarking on Star Wars: The High Republic, a new publishing initiative that takes place 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga.

In this previously uncharted period of George Lucas’ fictional universe, the Jedi Order is at the height of its power, maintaining peace and order across the Core World during the Republic’s golden age. Though when an unknown phenomenon compels spacecraft from all over the galaxy to fall out of hyperspace, an event dubbed the Great Disaster, these light side warriors head into yet another world-threatening conflict to uncover the mystery and defeat the insurgent Nihil, a group of space pirates with ties to the dark side.

Charles Soule’s opening novel in the new narrative, titled Light of the Jedi, recently released to positive reactions from the fandom. And while the reception hasn’t been as engrossing as some of the folks at Lucasfilm had imagined, the general consensus seems to favor The High Republic, with many thinking that there’s great potential in this era of the galaxy.

If anything, the story has already gone out of its way to acknowledge the grander Star Wars lore numerous times. In fact, there are a ton of callbacks and hidden Easter Eggs that diehard enthusiasts have yet to discover in the first two novels, but I think there’s one question in particular that many may not even bother asking, though it’s one with great significance to the history of the galaxy far, far away. And that’s, does podracing exist in the High Republic period as well?

Soule was recently asked that very question, in fact, in an email interview, and he confirmed that the dangerous sport is indeed around some 200 years before the birth of Anakin Skywalker, who famously took part in it on Tatooine during the events of Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

“Pods exist in the High Republic,” he said. “There are always pods. And where there are pods, people will find a way to race them.”

It’s hard to argue with that assertion, especially coming from a canon writer, though I doubt we’ll ever see the race at play in any of Star Wars: The High Republic‘s stories.