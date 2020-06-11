One of the main things that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker failed to address as the direct successor to Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the idea of hope and inspiration in a new generation of Jedi across the galaxy.

Luke Skywalker’s entire character arc in the Sequel Trilogy revolved around failing to live up to his legendary name. The Last Jedi eventually managed to grow beyond his shortcomings and do what’s right, which ensured the survival of the Resistance and inspired the galaxy to fight against the tyranny of the First Order. Rian Johnson depicted this concept through a symbolic moment at the end of his film, where an oppressed boy looks up to the sky with hope, brandishing an amulet of the Rebellion, but not before using the Force to grasp his broom, hence the name “Broom Boy.”

While some fans had hoped to see the character again, maybe as part of Rey’s new generation of Jedi in the last entry, J.J. Abrams ignored that idea and decided to focus his attention on exploring other narrative elements. But Temirlan Blaev, the young actor who portrayed the kid, interprets this differently.

“I wasn’t sure because it could have been, yes, he would’ve continued my story, how Rey would have trained me or helped me in some way,” He said in a recent interview. “But then at the same time, am I really that important? Am I someone big or am I really just a boy, a lucky boy in a galaxy far, far away?”

It’s true that Abrams made drastic changes to Colin Trevorrow’s script for Episode IX, but even then, we’re not sure if we’d have seen the Star Wars: The Last Jedi character again in the original treatment.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Rian Johnson’s new trilogy will feature Broom Boy as Rey’s padawan. So, all in all, there’s still a chance that we may see him again.