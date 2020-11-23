Even Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Thinks That Han Shot First

Who shot first? It’s a question as old as the history of that galaxy far, far away itself, and a debate even more long-lasting than all the other Star Wars controversies combined. But now, Mark Hamill is here to put it to rest by confirming that Han indeed shot first.

When Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi arrived at the Cantina in Mos Eisley, they were looking for a ride out of the planet without the Empire catching on. Fortune really smiled on them when they found smuggler Han Solo and his legendary ship the Millennium Falcon. The scruffy-looking nerf herder offered to help the pair, but not before settling a problem with Greedo, a mercenary who was looking to collect Jabba the Hutt’s bounty on Solo’s head. When the two didn’t reach an agreement, the scoundrel slowly took out his blaster and shot his enemy dead.

The point of the original cut of A New Hope was to show Han as a ruthless criminal who was only out for himself, but that all changed when George Lucas released 1997’s special edition of Star Wars and altered the scene to make it seem like Greedo shot first, missed, and then was killed by Han. This subsequently spawned an endless debate to determine the morality of the legendary character and the moment in question.

It seems, though, that even Mark Hamill is on the side of those who believe the original version to be canon. The actor recently posted a series of tweets in support of this, which you can see below.

You can always rely on @jaketapper for BREAKING NEWS. https://t.co/l5pr3X4R8T — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 21, 2020

Couldn't agree more, Jake. Thanks for always telling it like it is! https://t.co/ZiyiUv2I7W — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 22, 2020

The Last Jedi himself has spoken and I guess that settles it once and for all. In the first Star Wars movie that started the Skywalker Saga back in 1977, Han shot Greedo and went on his way to rendezvous with Luke and Ben.

At least, that’s what Hamill believes. Do you think differently, though? If so, be sure to let us know down below.