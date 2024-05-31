‘Star Wars’: Luke Skywalker’s secret brother you’ve never heard of, explained

George Lucas‘ many drafts of what became Star Wars have been discussed in detail on the internet, but an overlooked version of a very early version has emerged, and oh brother, it has some twists.

Ultimately, the 1977 galactic blockbuster’s story differed wildly from the early drafts, the first of which Lucas began writing back in 1973.

This early Star Wars draft boasts a big bro reveal

NOTE: Article appeared in multiple newspapers in 1983 / all clips that appear here are courtesy of newspapers.com

In 1983, reporter Franklin O’Donnell got his hands on a 13-page “story treatment” for Star Wars which, as he explains, predates even the first script. “A story treatment is something like a short story that describes the movie and is offered to the studio executives who then decide whether to proceed with a full-blown script.”

It wasn’t too difficult for O’Donnell to find, as copies were floating around Hollywood at the time. It proved more difficult for O’Donnell to verify the treatment’s authenticity, with George Lucas not interested in discussing his early drafts. So, O’Donnell sought confirmation from three reliable sources. One was Alan Ladd, Jr. whom Star Wars fans will know as the executive for 20th Century Fox who signed Lucas, and the other two, who wished to remain anonymous, were an associate of Lucas, and a studio junior executive. Unfortunately, O’Donnell was likely not allowed to print the story treatment in full, but he details it.

Alan Ladd apparently told O’Donnell he hadn’t kept a copy of the treatment, but upon hearing O’Donnell’s description of the stories, responded, “That sounds about right.”

So, what was this story?

The plot is based, not-so-loosely, on Akira Kurosawa’s for Hidden Fortress; a treasure-laden rebel princess journeys across enemy territory towards her allied forces, which in Lucas’ version of the story, are on another planet far away. (The treasure is referred to by Lucas as “aura spice.”) When the princess is abducted by the Empire, Skywalker teams up with a group of temple-dwelling teenagers for a series of mini-adventures, one of which ends with Skywalker captured by “aliens,” and thrown into a boiling lake. As O’Donnell detailed, Skywalker survives, as he “grabs an overhanging vine on his descent and swings to safety.”

The story ends with Skywalker and the teenagers battling the Empire, rescuing the princess, and returning her to her home planet of Ophuchi, where her uncle is the ruler.

Where does Luke’s brother come in?

Luke’s brother Deak — a name Star Wars insiders may recognize from other drafts — is a master Jedi captured by the Empire, which provides the motivation for Luke to become a Jedi, himself. In the meantime, Obi-Wan Kenobi is living with a wife and a daughter, Leia.

In order to rescue his brother, Luke learns of the “Force of Others,” which he debates whether or not to use, as there is a Yin and Yang to the Force, noted by Lucas as two halves — representing the good Force, and Bogan, representing the bad.

The story ends with a now-familiar rebel attack on the Death Star. Luke is also able make contact with his father, “The Starkiller,” who tells Luke that his defeat of the Empire will be sung through the ages, mentions the “Kiber Crystal,” and ends the story by saying, “The revolution has begun.”

If you’re familiar with many of the drafts noted online by Star Wars fans, then there are some similarities — but Deak is known as the brother of “Annikin Starkiller.” Of course, Deak ends up being a childhood friend of Luke’s.

Is the story really from a Lucas draft of Star Wars?

If, like me, you’re skeptical such a reveal could be missed by so many, then consider that Deak is really just Leia; Luke’s sibling, captured by the Empire, rescued from the Death Star. Other than gender, the main difference is that Luke doesn’t know that Leia is his sibling, whereas in the original draft, that’s the reason he rescues him.

Maybe one day, Disney will introduce Luke’s brother, and we will have new adventures, with Deak fighting for the Empire alongside his pops, Darth Vader. I wouldn’t be against it.

