Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reveals The Hilarious Fate Of Luke’s Hand

Mark Hamill has finally put one of the oldest Star Wars mysteries to rest. No, not why Chewie didn’t get a medal. We still don’t know why Darth Vader didn’t recognize C-3PO or his daughter Leia, either. What we do finally know though, is, after being cut off, where Luke’s hand ended up.

On his Instagram page, Hamill revealed the fate of his right hand. See for yourself below:

As you can see, Mark Hamill‘s delivered yet again another amazing hand joke. Considering the character he’s most famous for playing had his hand cut off in an onscreen battle with his own father, he’s had over half his life to come up with material.

Knowing that even a severed Jedi’s hand can find work in Hollywood though should be inspirational to all the aspiring body parts out there. It does, however, raise another question. Thing from the original 1964 Addams Family series was a lefty, but when it returned in 1991, he/she was a right hand. Is there a long line of famous jobless hands finding work for the Addams Family shows and movies? Did Devon Sawa’s possessed booger puller survive 1999’s Idle Hands and continue acting? And, most importantly, at what point do I stop asking these stupid questions?

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Hamill shared this with his Twitter followers as well and the official Addams Family page’s reply was golden.

Oh, Mark. You're officially a dismember of our family 👋 — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) September 6, 2019

Luckily for fans of the two cinematic universes, there’s something coming from both of them this year. In October, a new animated Addams Family movie hits theaters, and just in time for Christmas, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring an end to the saga we’ve spent over four decades following. See you in theaters!