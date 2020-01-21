Star Wars Novel Explains What Happened To Luke’s Green Lightsaber

The Skywalker family’s blue lightsaber was of huge significance in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as it acted as a symbol to unite all three film series – Anakin owned it in the prequels, Luke in the originals and finally, Rey, in the sequels. Ultimately, the blue lightsaber was buried in the sands of Tatooine in The Rise of Skywalker, representing the Skywalker saga coming to a close. That’s all well and good, but we still have one question: what happened to Luke’s other lightsaber?

After he lost the blue lightsaber when Vader amputated his hand in The Empire Strikes Back, Luke built himself a second, green, lightsaber prior to Return of the Jedi. This weapon was only seen in a single scene of the Sequel Trilogy, though. In The Last Jedi, the flashback to the night Ben Solo burned down Luke’s Jedi temple reveals his greatest shame: nearly slaying his nephew while he slept, with the green lightsaber. And it doesn’t seem that Luke ever used it again after he retired to Ahch-To.

But Ahch-To is apparently where it remains to this day. As picked up on by ScreenRant, The Last Jedi novelization offers a big hint at what happened to the lightsaber. When Luke landed on the planet, the Caretakers of Ahch-To – those creatures dressed like nuns seen in the movie – took, well, care of the items in his possession, including his star-compass and “weapon.” It’s not explicitly stated, then, but it stands to reason that this must’ve been the green lightsaber.

Rey returned to Ahch-To in TROS, so it’s possible that she retrieved the saber off-screen. If she did, she decided not to claim it for herself, as she’s seen wielding her own yellow saber in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s final scene. What ultimately happened to it is still open-ended, then, but at least this info more or less solves the mystery.