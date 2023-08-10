‘Star Wars’ officially confirms which two fan favorites would have an intense dislike of each other

Who could possibly have a beef with R2-D2? Oh... right. Yeah, that scans.

The Star Wars social media team doesn’t generally like to ruffle feathers. They stick to milquetoast promotional posts, trailer uploads, and occasionally reposting impressive fan projects. But very occasionally they’ll wade into fan debates, today they’ve made an official proclamation on which two characters would absolutely despise one another.

To be fair, on this occasion they’ve nailed it.

Image via Twitter

For the uninitiated, Chopper (aka C1-10P) is an astromech droid who made his debut in Rebels, and has gone on to appear in The Bad Batch. As for his behavior? Ezra Bridger neatly summed it up by saying “It’s got a lot of personality for a machine…” Along the way, Chopper has shown mild psychopathic traits, particularly towards other droids, and specifically other astromechs.

All of which means he’s unlikely to attend the much more friendly R2-D2’s birthday party. If R2 could talk, we imagine he’d be horrified by Chopper’s mean streak, though perhaps if they spent long enough in each other’s company the two may eventually find some common ground over their loyalty to their masters: R2 with Luke Skywalker, and Chopper with Hera Syndulla.

Whatever the case, Chopper is confirmed to be making his live-action debut in Ahsoka later this month. There’s a brief clip of Hera piloting the Rebels‘ ship The Ghost in the trailer, and her trusty(?) droid Chopper is right next to her. Here’s hoping more droid-based carnage is on the way.