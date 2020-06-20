Star Wars’ Padme Amidala Originally Went By A Different Name

We know a lot about Padme Amidala thanks to the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, but who was she before becoming the next Queen of Naboo?

Padme is an integral part of that galaxy far, far away and its mythology. While in a way, the first two trilogies basically revolved around the story of the Chosen One, his tragic fate, and his ultimate redemption at the hands of his son Luke, the senator of the Galactic Republic has served a key role in Anakin’s turn to the dark side, not to mention the Clone Wars and its progression. But beyond that, what do we really know about her? Well, we don’t have the exact details of her childhood and early years, but we do know something: her name wasn’t originally Amidala.

In fact, this is what she chose as a regnal name. Originally, Padme came from a middle-class family, the daughter of Ruwee and Jobal Naberrie. What made her the perfect choice for public service was her wit grace, and intellect, which is why she got elected as the Queen of Naboo when she was merely 14. This is when she adopted the name of Amidala, where in truth, her full name is Padme Amidala Naberrie.

What’s interesting is the fact that Padme chose to keep her name even after her reign came to an end. It somehow makes sense, though. After all, she remained an important political figure for years. Besides, she couldn’t exactly take her husband’s name of Skywalker since their marriage was a well-kept secret.

What do you think about Padme’s birth name, though? And would you like future Star Wars media to delve deeper into her childhood and detail how she rose to power? As usual, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.