New Star Wars Novel Reveals The Only Person Who Can Save Kylo Ren

Going into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we’re left to wonder where Kylo Ren will end up. The grandson of Darth Vader has been struggling with his inner conflict over the past two movies, so will he continue on the dark path in Episode IX or switch back to the Light before the credits, much like Grandpa Anakin did in the originals? We still don’t know, but this new Star Wars novel tells us who needs to save him if indeed he can be saved.

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse releases next month, but an intriguing extract from the book – which is set after The Last Jedi – has already made its way online. It takes the form of a conversation between Rey and Leia as they discuss the troubled nature of the latter’s son.

“I thought I could help him, but he only wanted me to become like him,” says Rey, referring back to what happened in Snoke’s throne room on board the Supremacy.

It’s Leia’s reply to this that may hold a big clue as to how things will turn out in Rise, as she reveals the identity of the one person who can save Ben Solo: himself.

“Ben has made his choices… No one can save Ben but himself,” Leia laments. “And I don’t know if that is what he wants.”

Even if the author didn’t know any insider info about Rise when she wrote this passage, it certainly does seem like an accurate insight into Kylo Ren’s psyche. After all, both of his parents have tried to convince him to leave the Dark Side and failed. Clearly, the change – if there is going to be one – needs to come from within Kylo himself.

In any case, we’ll find out if he’s ultimately redeemed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas on December 20th. And, if you’re interested, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn comes out on November 5th.