We’re only a little over a week into the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the cast is already talking about the franchise needing to take a break. It’s something that the general public seems to feel as well, and Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac all agree that Star Wars needs to slow down a bit.

“What I want is a break,” Ridley told Yahoo Entertainment. “And everyone’s discussed it, but I think we just need to let The Rise of Skywalker have its moment, and then just take a breath. Figure out where next.”

Boyega agrees with that sentiment and says he also doesn’t want to see Star Wars become just another piece of content.

“I just think it’s really important — especially now where we’ve got so many options in terms of how we watch content — I think it’s important for, like, the biggest movie of all time to have its place in the cinematic universe. Because that’s how we love Star Wars,” said Boyega.

The actor brings up a great point here. Disney just launched their new streaming service, Disney Plus, and their first flagship original show, The Mandalorian, is getting a great response from fans. Baby Yoda has become a full-blown phenomenon, too, and with that juice, plus two more shows, including a Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi series on the way, Disney and Lucasfilm are doing just fine in terms of future Star Wars content.

Isaac, meanwhile, fears that Star Wars fatigue will set in if things don’t slow down, saying:

“I would like to see it slow down a little bit,” Isaac said. “I think to make it special when the next one comes out, and it doesn’t feel like it’s part of an assembly line. But then it’s really particular, specially-made stories that are really about something. And taking the time to find the right people to put those things together and developing it with a real clear arc in mind.”

Disney probably looked at their other money-making machine, Marvel, and thought they could do the same thing with Star Wars. But Marvel’s only been around for a little over a decade. Star Wars, meanwhile, has been in fans’ lives for more than 40 years and it’s still special to so many.

Of course, an untitled Star Wars film is still planned for December 2022, but now that the Skywalker saga has concluded, Lucasfilm needs to settle in and focus on developing new stories for a whole new generation of fans to connect with.