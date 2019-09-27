The Last Jedi featured a lot of controversial elements – some warranted, others not so much. One of the latter was the backlash against new character Rose Tico, which got so vicious and personal online that it caused actress Kelly Marie Tran to leave social media. It seems Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t give in to the haters, though, as these new character descriptions reveal that Rose will have got a big promotion in the movie, which promises a major role for her.

SFX Magazine shared the enlightening descriptions at the Triple Force Friday launch in the UK that were attached to the costume displays. Each of the main players of Episode IX got one, but Rose’s is perhaps the most eye-opening, as it seems the brave Resistance fighter has risen up the ranks pretty quickly since the events of TLJ.

“Rose has risen through the ranks from lowly engineering support crew to military commander. She leads the Engineering Corps in making the necessary modifications to keep the Resistance’s gear operational, as well as countering new advancements in First Order technology.”

When we last saw them, the Resistance had had their numbers decimated by Ren’s brutal attacks, but Luke’s sacrifice to get them off Scarif alive gave them renewed hope all the same. So, it makes sense that Rose, who proved herself over the course of Episode VIII, would become a trusted, high-ranking leader.

This illuminates how Rose will fit into the battle against Kylo Ren and his First Order, but fans will also be curious to see how the complicated interpersonal relationships between the main gang will unfold in Rise. Finn and Rose kind of had a thing in TLJ, but then Rey looked a little jealous of them at the end of that film. Of course, there’s also the fan favorite FinnPoe connection to consider, too. It’s no wonder John Boyega’s described his character as being in a love pentagon in the movie…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drops into cinemas on December 20th.