The first clip for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released.

Here we are, just over three weeks away from one of the biggest movie events of the year reaching theaters and we’re being treated to our first proper look at what Episode IX has in store. The official Star Wars social media pages debuted this 30-second clip a few hours ago and while it may be short, it teases an exciting set piece that we can’t wait to see in full come December 20th.

Of course, we’ve got glimpses of the set piece in question in previous trailers already. It sees our heroes being chased across a desert landscape by a load of Stormtroopers. In this clip, though, we get a better feel for the situation, as well as a revelation about an update to the Stormtroopers’ gear that surprises the gang.

As you can see above, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Chewie (Joonas Suotamo), Threepio (Anthony Daniels) and BB-8 are fleeing from their First Order foes in the midst of an exciting chase. Unfortunately, the Stormtroopers don’t seem as useless as usual as several of them soon take off into the air in pursuit. This causes some concern amongst the heroes. “Oh, they fly now,” intones Threepio. “They fly now?!” Finn repeats, exasperated. “They fly now,” Poe asserts, warily. Things are never easy when you’re trying to liberate the galaxy, amiright?

We’ve got a good grasp of this particular set piece thanks to the promotional material, then, but director J.J. Abrams has promised that the marketing hasn’t given the whole game away and there are still thrilling action sequences to look forward to that have been entirely kept out of the footage released so far. And we’ll finally get to see the finale to the Skywalker Saga in its completed form when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into cinemas next month.