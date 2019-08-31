2019 will go down in the history books as bringing about the end of three major sagas. Avengers: Endgame wrapped up Marvel’s Infinity Saga, Game of Thrones completed its eight-season run and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker saga. While there’s been some criticism of Endgame, it’s unarguably a major success. GoT, on the other hand, has drawn endless ire from the many people dissatisfied with how it concluded the show.

So, how’s Rise going to go down? Will it be another Endgame-level hit, or a GoT-like goof? Star Daisy Ridley was asked how Episode IX will compare to Thrones by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz recently and she gave an answer that’ll leave fans breathing a sigh of relief, as the actress seems sure that it’ll be a much less controversial ending than GoT‘s. True, Ridley maybe isn’t the best judge as she hasn’t actually seen all of Game of Thrones yet, but this is still encouraging to hear regardless.

Daisy Ridley is just catching up on #GameOfThrones but she thinks the end of ‘#StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker’ will *not* be as controversial. She talked to us about her pen pal #JohnWilliams, and what it was like playing dark Rey: “It felt really cool” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4h2CZ29r45 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 29, 2019

So, what can we gather about the movie from Ridley’s comment? Well, one major reason for the backlash against GoT season 8 is how it didn’t give the characters the endings fans were hoping for. For example, Daenerys burning down King’s Landing and then ultimately dying by Jon Snow’s hand. Can we infer, then, that Rise of Skywalker won’t feature any twists that’ll really shock people and maybe incite another Last Jedi-esque reaction?

Perhaps, but this would be a little surprising considering that the recent trailer teased that Rey would go to the Dark Side, with Ridley seen wielding a red double-sided lightsaber and wearing a Sith cloak. A switch like this would no doubt be pretty controversial, though, so perhaps this confirms that “Dark Rey” is really some kind of mirage or fakeout, as fans have theorized.

In any case, we’ll find out how controversial Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends up being when it hits theaters on December 20th.