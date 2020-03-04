With so much story packed into it, there are many things about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that aren’t entirely explained in the movie itself. That’s why fans have been eager to get their hands on the official novelization, in the hopes that at least some of our unanswered questions will be answered. The book, from writer Rae Carson, isn’t yet on shelves, but pre-release copies were handed out at Chicago’s C2E2 convention over the weekend, meaning some passages are already being shared online.

And yes, the novelization does reveal a few extra bits and pieces that weren’t confirmed on screen – including that Palpatine’s resurrected form is a clone body. Something else the book clarifies though is exactly how Rey was able to pass Kylo Ren Luke’s lightsaber during the big third act on Exegol. If you don’t remember the scene in question, give it a watch in the player above.

The novelization elaborates that this Force ability is drawing from the same power that also allowed Luke to project himself to battle Kylo on Crait and allowed Leia to reach out across the stars to her son with her dying breath. The narration references how Rey taps into her connection with Kylo, established in The Last Jedi, and they share a moment where they sense the change in this connection now that Ben has reformed. Rey then passes him the saber.

I'll probably regret this later. But this the saber passing force bond.

Honestly, of all the tweaks to the way the Force works in TROS, this one is adequately explained enough over TLJ and Episode IX. We know Rey and Kylo’s Force-connection has a physical element, too, as Kylo gets seawater on his face after speaking with her when she’s on Ahch-To. Likewise, Vader’s helmet ends up on Kijimy following the duo’s conversation when Rey is in Ren’s private quarters.

But it’s good to have some further clarification. Not that everyone’s pleased with what the novelization reveals, mind you. For instance, the book portrays Rey and Kylo’s kiss as being fueled by gratitude instead of romantic interest.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The Expanded Edition is out March 17th, the same day the movie arrives on Digital HD.