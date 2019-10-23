The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived this Monday and, as you’d expect from a teaser for the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, it packed quite the punch. We were expecting to get emotional about a lot of elements – Rey and Kylo’s confrontation, shots of Carrie Fisher’s Leia, etc. What we weren’t expecting, though, was for C-3PO to leave us as blubbering wrecks.

In one highly worrying scene from the trailer, the protocol droid is shown with the back of his head exposed as the Resistance gang surrounds him. “What you doing there, Threepio?” asks Poe. “Taking one last look, sir,” the droid replies. “At my friends.” Oh boy, this isn’t looking good.

Seeing as, along with R2-D2, Threepio is one of only two characters to appear in all nine episodes, the idea of him not making it out of Rise of Skywalker alive has left a lot of fans bereft. Especially as it looks like the bumbling, cowardly droid is going to make a courageous sacrifice for the good of the galaxy. And no one’s ready to say goodbye.

C3PO IS GONNA SACRIFICE HIMSELF TO SAVE THEM 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Bc7SVA01iV — josie (@emiliaheards) October 22, 2019

If you can listen to Threepio’s “friends” line without breaking down, then you’re a Sith.

c3po saying he’s taking one last look at his friends…….. shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/A8x326CxKi — 👁👄👁 (@artisticqroove) October 22, 2019

Hey, want to cry even harder? Well, here’s a really dark, depressing fan theory for you. What if Artoo dies of a broken heart after Threepio?

WHAT IF R2D2 DIES WITH C3PO BECAUSE THEY ARE BEST FRIENDS??? I AM CRYING OVER DROIDS HELP ME — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 22, 2019

Relive The Final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer With These Glorious Screenshots 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

People really can’t face the idea of C-3PO being no more.

if they even THINK of killing c3po……. pic.twitter.com/HNxUVCeinF — anaiis 🚡 (@anaiismlopez) October 22, 2019

Here’s the thing, though: should we be assuming that he’s going to die? We see new character Babu Frik tinkering with his digital brain, so what if Threepio has to sacrifice his memories to save the day somehow, meaning he forgets everything he’s done…and Artoo. Yeah, OK, this is even sadder.

C3PO IS SACRIFICING HIS MEMORY FOR THE RESISTANCE I WISH I COULD STOP CRYING pic.twitter.com/1e3JlOHYBJ — barbara (@leiaskwalker) October 22, 2019

Be prepared for an emotional rollercoaster when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.