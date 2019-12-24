Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker not only wraps up the Sequel Trilogy, but has also been positioned as the final chapter in the Skywalker saga that’s been unfolding over the past four decades. Whether it manages to do this in a satisfying way is up for debate though, as every fan has their own opinion on it, but there is a sneaky easter egg hidden in the movie that harks back to when it all began. A long time ago in a period far, far away.

On the hunt for the Sith Wayfinder that will lead them to Emperor Palpatine’s hideaway on Exegol, the Resistance gang arrive on Pasaana to locate the ship of Ochi of Bastoon, a Jedi hunter who worked for the Sith lord. When they land, the team discovers that the native Aki-Aki people are busy celebrating the Festival of the Ancestors, a grand party that’s held every 42 years.

It’s easy to miss the importance of this number as it sounds random, but this must be a nod to A New Hope. The original Star Wars movie – retroactively given the aforementioned subtitle – was released in 1977, exactly 42 years prior to the release of The Rise of Skywalker. Writer/director J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio must have decided they wanted to pay homage to the very beginning of the saga in this slight but fun way.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not that this is the only callback to ANH in Rise, mind you. At one point, for example, a First Order officer dismisses the power of the Force in Kylo Ren’s presence, with the villain slamming the underling up to the ceiling in response. This is a clear homage to the scene in Episode IV when Vader Force-chokes an imperial officer, saying the immortal line: “I find your lack of faith disturbing.”

For a list of some of the most notable easter eggs in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can check out our full guide here. And if you spotted any other nods to A New Hope, sound off in the comments section down below.