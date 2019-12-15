Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Home Release Date Possibly Revealed

Though we’re still five days away from seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters, it seems a tentative date for the film’s home release may have already found its way online.

Fantha Tracks relays info from a Dutch webshop named Bol.com, which currently has a page set up for the Blu-Ray and DVD of J.J. Abrams’ Sequel Trilogy finale. According to the site, the film will be available on these formats from April 4th of next year, and while we probably shouldn’t take this info as concrete just yet, it certainly falls in line with the home release dates for previous Star Wars films that came out in December.

2015’s The Force Awakens, for instance, released on DVD and Blu-Ray on April 5th of the following year, while the equivalent dates for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last Jedi were March 27th and March 4th, respectively. Naturally, the page for Rise of Skywalker has no bonus content listed at the moment, and offers only a 1-disc package on each format.

Regardless, right now the fandom’s attention is on the feature’s Los Angeles premiere this Monday, as well as the film’s US release this Friday.

If the movie’s marketing didn’t make it clear enough, The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of an era for the franchise, serving as the concluding installment in the decades-spanning Skywalker Saga. And while Lucasfilm will presumably continue to bring out fresh material by way of Disney Plus in the coming years, the next Star Wars adventure scheduled for a theatrical release won’t be reaching us until 2022 at the earliest.

You can judge for yourself if the current era finishes on a satisfying note when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.