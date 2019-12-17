Well, it’s finally arrived, folks. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is at last about to enter theaters, but before we all get to see it at the end of the week, early screenings of Episode IX mean that the internet’s already a minefield of spoilers. Like this leaked image, for example, which unveils a thrilling, unexpected moment.

The photo (seen below) comes our way via an r/StarWarsLeaks post and is said to be a snap from the final scene of TROS. As you can see, it features Daisy Ridley’s Rey looking with awe at the lightsaber in her hand. The thing is, though, this is a brand new lightsaber that we’ve never seen before. With an orange/yellow glow, it appears to have been made out of her trusty staff. It’s unclear whether this is the actual last shot before the credits, but it’s apparently very near to it, from what’s being said online.

What does this tell us about the movie’s plot, though? Well, surprise surprise, it seems Rey wins out against the dark side and the good guys triumph again. What’s more, the heroine getting – making? – her own lightsaber seems to symbolize her stepping out of the Skywalker family’s shadow and becoming her own Jedi. If that term’s even relevant anymore by the end of Rise, that is, as the Order did seem to die with Luke in The Last Jedi.

What’s still unclear though is whether this lightsaber’s a double-sided one or not. We did see “Dark Rey” wielding a double-sided red lightsaber in the trailers, so it’s possible that this vision or whatever it is is foreshadowing her receiving a yellow model at the end of the film. Such a weapon would also fit Rey’s combat style with her staff. But again, it’s hard to make out whether this is the case from just this single shot.

Regardless, all will be revealed when we get to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for ourselves on Friday.