We’ll finally get to meet the Knights of Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, after having glimpsed them in The Force Awakens. Kylo Ren’s squad of Sith soldiers weren’t even mentioned in The Last Jedi but the mystery surrounding them is soon to be cleared up after four years. And you can now take a look at our closest glimpse at them yet thanks to a new still.

As part of their Episode IX coverage – see also their three epic covers – Empire Magazine has published the below image, which sees the Knights with their heads bowed in some sort of misty environment. Are they in the presence of their leader, Kylo Ren? Or is this a hint that the Knights will be serving a new master in Rise?

I say this as reports and rumors are pointing to the Knights of Ren betraying Kylo in the upcoming film. It’s thought that their sudden distrust could stem from his reckless killing of Supreme Leader Snoke in TLJ. There’s also an intriguing theory that perhaps Emperor Palpatine, upon his return, takes over command of the Knights. Or maybe they’ve secretly been working for him all along?

Rise will also feature the Sith Troopers as well, a higher-class of Stormtroopers in red armor who presumably have better aim than the regular ones. It’s currently unknown how these two sets of lackeys for the Dark Side will co-exist in the plot, though the troopers will likely remain loyal to the First Order. Whether Kylo Ren is still in charge of the dictatorship at the end of Episode IX though, either because Palpatine has usurped his position or he’s switched back over to the side of the Resistance, we’ll have to wait and see.

In any case, all the secrets will be spilled when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hits theaters in less than three months’ time, on December 20th.