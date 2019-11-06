A new promotional poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker focuses on Kylo Ren, the notorious Supreme Leader of the First Order, who took over the imperious organization after betraying Snoke during the events of The Last Jedi.

With The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order both releasing in a week, and The Rise of Skywalker‘s marketing campaign in full swing, the franchise is set to dominate the internet with promotional material from a galaxy far far away. Now, a new poster centered on Ben Solo has released online, giving us a sneak peek at his appearance in the final movie of the Skywalker Saga.

As seen below, Kylo will repair and don his mask again. His attire, though, commandeers respect and is more befitting of a Supreme Leader.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Poster Spotlights Kylo Ren 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re still unsure as to how Lucasfilm will handle Ren’s character arc. The villain who’s hellbent on letting the past die may even end up facing his demons to find redemption by following in his grandfather’s footsteps and defeating the evil Emperor Palpatine once and for all.

A new leak suggested that Rey and Kylo will team up to fight Palpatine by the end of the film, and even though such reports should always be taken with a grain of salt, it’s not that implausible for a character who’s always been haunted by fear and doubt to turn to the light side again.

The last movie in the Skywalker Saga is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and the late Carrie Fisher, who’ll appear as General Leia Organa once more with the unused footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Ian McDiarmid is also set to reprise his role as Palpatine aka Darth Sidious, who seemingly perished at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters on December 20th.