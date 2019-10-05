With the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams is set to bring the entire Skywalker Saga to a close, but not before he crams in a few last-minute appearances from some old fan favorites.

We already know, for example, that Billy Dee Williams and Ian McDiarmid are reprising their roles as Lando Calrissian and Emperor Palpatine, respectively. And if a newly revealed cover for Rebecca Roanhorse’s Resistance Reborn novel is anything to go by, then there’s also a chance that the Sequel Trilogy finale is keeping at least one more surprise return under wraps.

The upcoming prequel novel reportedly takes place between the events of 2017’s The Last Jedi and this year’s The Rise of Skywalker, and will see the remaining resistance members struggling to rebuild their numbers after suffering some heavy losses.

On the US version of the book’s cover are Sequel Trilogy regulars Leia, Finn, Rey and Poe, all of whom are confirmed to return in The Rise of Skywalker. But on the near-identical international version recently shared by Spanish publisher Planeta Comic, we also see an older version of Wedge Antilles, who was played by Denis Lawson in all three installments of the Original Trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Prequel Novel May Hint At Original Trilogy Character Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Needless to say, this shouldn’t be taken as any kind of confirmation that the old Rebel pilot has an appearance lined up in The Rise of Skywalker, but given how many Original Trilogy stars have already popped up in the newer flicks, we certainly can’t rule out a surprise cameo, if not something bigger. After all, Lawson was already offered a role in 2015’s The Force Awakens, but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

Is it possible, at long last, that Wedge is about to make his long delayed Sequel Trilogy appearance? If we don’t find out sooner, then we’ll know for sure when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.