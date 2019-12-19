Many places around the world already have it, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives tonight in the U.S., with the film premiering in theaters across the land at midnight. And now, ahead of its release, a short new promo for the movie has dropped which promises fans that it’ll be an epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga, by quoting some glowing reviews from critics.

Alongside a compilation of footage that we’re all very familiar with by this point, the trailer voiceover intones that Rise of Skywalker is “a euphoric blast of pulse-quickening adventure,” as originally said by Peter Travers of Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Owen Gleiberman of Variety feels that “it’s everything you want from a Star Wars film.”

These make for some nifty pull-quotes, but unfortunately, not all reviews have been as positive. TROS debuted to a disappointing 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which means it’s officially declared Rotten. And if you have a look at the early reactions out there, you can see why, with some incredibly nasty things being said about J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX.

But the critics’ comments mentioned in this promo remind us that not all the reviews are negative. What’s more, there’s always a big disconnect between what the fans like and critics like. And there’s a lot of love for the film already going around on social media from those who’ve seen it.

Disney and Lucasfilm should end up pleased with its box office performance, anyway, with Rise on course to earn around $450 million in its opening weekend. This is almost exactly on par with The Last Jedi, albeit a fair amount below The Force Awakens. Which means those claims of “Star Wars fatigue” are completely unfounded.

Tell us, though, are you all set to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker tonight? Let us know down below.