Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been the least profitable movie in Disney’s Sequel Trilogy, but it seems that J.J. Abrams’ concluding act is still enjoying success in the United States.

The last film in the Skywalker Saga, despite all the hype surrounding the return of Emperor Palpatine and the marketing machine branding it as the definitive conclusion to the nine-movie saga that George Lucas started all the way back in 1977, turned out to be divisive among fans and utterly underwhelming at the box office. While a lot of people still see Episode IX as a missed opportunity, there’s no denying that after discarding all the debates and arguments, The Rise of Skywalker is indeed the last chapter in the story, be it a disappointing and convoluted one.

Still, now that the last entry has released on Blu-ray and select streaming platforms online, the curiosity of those who boycotted the film and didn’t catch it in theaters may have gotten the better of them, after all, as the Digital Entertainment Group has revealed that The Rise of Skywalker remains the most “watched-at-home movie” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This data is compiled from satellite, cable, VOD, and surveys by both physical and digital retailers to make a list of the top 20 moves watched from home. Abrams’ flick made it to the top this week by dethroning recent blockbuster releases like Onward and Birds of Prey.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that The Rise of Skywalker has redeemed itself. After all, the movie remains the lowest-grossing title in the Sequel Trilogy, opening to a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. And yet, it appears that people can’t help but go back to watch it again or even catch it for the first time, because as much as some would hate to admit it, if you’re looking for a sense of closure for the story of that galaxy far, far away, you have no choice but to sit through this film.

Tell us, though, did you catch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray or digital platforms? And what’s your current opinion on the last installment? Sound off in the usual place below.