Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Will Feature A Big Character Plot Twist

J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio have seemingly cooked up a “really smart” character twist for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Or so says Richard E. Grant, who you may remember gave a teary-eyed review of Episode IX just last week, when he told his Twitter followers that The Rise of Skywalker is “everything you hoped for.” High praise, indeed.

This time around, though, Grant sat down with Yahoo to discuss Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the ways in which it concludes a nine-part saga. The actor naturally skimmed over any pertinent story details, but did at least confirm that Episode IX contains a “big character plot” that caught him off-guard. Nevertheless, on reflection, Grant firmly believes that said twist is “really smart” and in keeping with the rest of the story.

The big character plot twist that I had no idea would be coming. It made total emotional sense and story sense and I thought that was really smart. And I think that’s an incredible thing to take something that began with the first movie in 1977 [‘Star Wars: A New Hope’] and nine movies later reach a conclusion/resolution.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though he doesn’t mention anyone by name, our money is on Kylo Ren – otherwise known as Ben Solo – who has been teetering on the path of redemption since as far back as The Force Awakens. He’s far and away the most intriguing character of this Sequel Trilogy, and it’s a credit to Adam Driver’s performance that Kylo has become something of a cult favorite, even with his petulant mood swings and murky sense of morality.

So when Richard E. Grant refers to a “big character plot twist,” is he hinting at Kylo Ren returning to the light? All will be revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker touches down on December 20th.