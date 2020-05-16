Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has released on Blu-ray, people are coming back to the last movie in the story of Skywalkers to reach a consensus as to what really went wrong.

More often than not, fans bring up the fact that J.J. Abrams’ movie is simply too convoluted. Episode IX packed so many plot elements into a single entry that even the writer felt the need to split it into two films. The war between the Resistance and the First Order, the matter of Rey’s lineage, the return of Emperor Palpatine, and ultimately, the ancient conflict between the Sith and the Jedi, all had to be addressed since The Rise of Skywalker was marketed as the last movie in the saga.

Of course, from what we’ve learned in the past couple of months, J.J. originally had so much more planned, but couldn’t get to any of it as he had to work around a limited runtime. It’s not just the supporting characters that have been sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker though, as it appears that the producers even removed many scenes that featured the main actors. And Daisy Ridley, in particular, wouldn’t mind if Disney decided to release them.

When the matter of a special edition came up in a recent interview, the actress had the following to say:

“I think it’d be very interesting because there was also stuff we did that wasn’t in it. So it would be interesting to see. I think it’s always amazing to see how an editor goes from making big or subtle changes and making it a better thing.”

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ridley then went on to note that while it’d certainly be interesting to see the deleted scenes, they wouldn’t necessarily make the film better, as Abrams and his team chose “the best stuff.”

At any rate, it’s reasonable to assume that these scenes could’ve helped the movie’s pacing issues, if little else. It seems, though, that the Mouse House doesn’t intend to do anything with these extra scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, since even the home release didn’t include them.