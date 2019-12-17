Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now out there in the world and, though it’s yet to be generally released, spoilers are already pooling online, ranging from leaked images to the smallest details from the movie. This latest piece of intel is about one of the latter, as some new info points to there being a hint in Episode IX that a familiar character is actually Force-sensitive.

According to a list of plot points collated from various tweets from folks who’ve seen the film, TROS will feature a moment that implies John Boyega’s Finn is Force-sensitive. As to what exactly this moment entails or how obvious or ambiguous it is, we can’t yet say. But what we do know is that Finn appears to have a degree of Force-sensitivity. And while this does come as a bit of a surprising revelation, it’s definitely in keeping with Finn’s capability with a lightsaber back in The Force Awakens.

The former Stromtrooper was adept enough with the weapon to do some damage with it while battling his former First Order comrades outside Maz Kanata’s place and, even more impressively, was able to go toe-to-toe with Kylo Ren for a fair amount of time. This didn’t necessarily point to him possessing Force-sensitivity, as other non-Force-using characters have wielded lightsabers before, but it definitely supports this apparent reveal in Rise.

But will Finn arm himself with a saber again in this one? Well, Boyega has potentially hinted at that happening in a response to a fan on Twitter. He left his words vague, though, so it’s hard to say for sure.

We’ve got you in this one bro! TRUST me! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 29, 2018

We’ll find out how this implied twist comes about when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into theaters at last this Friday.