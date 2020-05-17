Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may hold an answer to one of the franchise’s biggest mysteries involving Darth Vader and the abduction of Force-sensitive children.

Say what you will about Episode IX, a movie that had to wrap more than 40-years of storytelling while paying tribute to every major aspect of what made the galaxy far, far away successful in the first place, but we can’t deny the Mouse House’s commitment in addressing every unanswered question in Star Wars through Abrams’ last entry. From reinterpreting established lore – like the Sith rule of two – to explaining what really went down with the resurrection of Palpatine, we’ve learned a lot more than the theatrical version of the film would possibly allow.

Now, a new theory tries to explain where the Sith cultists from Exegol came from. You know, the ones who nursed Palpatine back to life and somehow managed to build him the biggest fleet of Star Destroyers the galaxy has ever seen? In George Mann’s canonical Star Wars: Myths & Fables, a story revolving around Darth Vader explains how the Sith Lord went to different worlds and abducted Force-sensitive children.

As you know, the Emperor ordered Vader to kill all the Jedi and other Force-sensitive individuals, so where did these children go? In The Rise of Skywalker, we learned that both Vader and Palpatine possessed Sith Wayfinders that’d lead them to the Sith stronghold on Exegol. So, what if the Chosen One took those children to Exegol to be brainwashed into the ranks of Sith Eternal?

The theory could explain the sheer number of cultists on the Sith redoubt and all the details check out, too. It would even sit well with the philosophy behind the First Order and their stormtrooper recruits. The junior novelization for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hinted that the Dark Side of the Force may have been involved in the process of brainwashing these individuals. It wasn’t foolproof, though, as Finn and many of his comrades found a way to escape its influence.

Tell us, though, what’s your opinion on this particular Darth Vader mystery? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.