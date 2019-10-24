Many fans rejoiced in glee Monday night, after tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker went on sale. At first, it seemed like this final (for now) war between stars would be content to simply be the fastest-selling film, tickets-wise, in the franchise’s history, but now, not even a week after becoming available, it seems like the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga is indeed going to be the highest-selling movie out of all nine.

The previous holder to this highest-seller badge was The Force Awakens, unsurprisingly. However, Skywalker outsold that film in the first seven hours of availability, and continues to be Fandango’s highest-selling ticket as of writing. This major sales barrier being broken even prompted a response from Fandango’s Managing Editor, Erik Davis, who said:

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is blasting through all current and upcoming new releases, with massive presales on Fandango. Film fans are excited to see what’s in store for Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren and the rest of their favorite Star Wars characters in this final chapter of the Skywalker saga, especially with director J.J. Abrams at the helm.”

I’m sure many fans and critics and number tabulator people were curious as to how the, uh, mixed reception to The Last Jedi would affect Skywalker‘s ticket sales. I guess literally everyone online, on both sides of the argument, can zip their yaps about it now though, as numbers don’t lie. People are either excited or intrigued enough to carry Disney’s stock values higher than ever before. Also to see the movie, I guess. I’m sure the fans want to see Luke’s astral form, at the very least. I know I do.

I haven’t actually gotten my ticket yet, but that’s just because I’m planning on doing so tomorrow when I’m with friends, if you’d believe it. I have high hopes that J.J. will indeed be our savior, and that in our time of need, he finally learned how to write an ending.

That trailer was pretty emotional, eh? Never has a single word (in this case, “Always”) ever gotten me so weepy! I guess I’m still a big Star Dork after all, huh?

Bring on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. I’m ready.