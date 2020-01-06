Though The Last Jedi left the Resistance dangling by a thread, by the time Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker rolls around, our heroes have managed to establish a permanent base as the ultimate counter-attack begins to gain momentum.

Turns out that makeshift HQ is located on the planet Ajan Kloss, a world filled with lush forests and beautiful scenery. It’s a planet with deep ties to the Star Wars lore, too, as revealed in The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary (h/t CBM).

According to the official intel, Ajan Kloss was discovered by Alderaanian scouts shortly before the Galactic Civil War, and soon became a far-flung stronghold for our heroes. It’s seemingly the place where Luke Skywalker trained Leia, too, and, one would assume, Leia Organa, who we know to be a Jedi after The Rise of Skywalker. There’s a very good chance that Luke spent time training the erstwhile Ben Solo on Ajan Kloss as well, before his prized student succumbed to the lure of the Dark Side.

It’s another interesting tidbit to emerge from the pages of Lucasfilm’s Visual Dictionary. Besides, in a film as big as The Rise of Skywalker, what with its breathless pace and epic scope, there’s only so much room for exposition. So you can’t exactly fault J.J. Abrams and his team for excluding some of the smaller details from the film’s story – otherwise, Episode IX may well have rivaled The Irishman for is bum-numbing runtime.