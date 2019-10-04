Is this when the next trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will release? The official Star Wars Twitter account recently replied to a fan with a message that seems innocuous enough but may actually be telling us when we can expect to see another full-length preview for the upcoming Episode IX that will conclude the Skywalker saga.

This past Wednesday, new character Babu Frik was revealed to the world and the little critter went down a treat with social media users. One fan even asked the Star Wars Twitter page if he should dress up his pug as Babu for Halloween. The account responded: “14/10, this pup would make a great droidsmith!”

See the relevant tweet below:

14/10, this pup would make a great droidsmith! https://t.co/euVGQWzjrx — Star Wars (@starwars) October 2, 2019

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At first glance, this appears to be a reference to the popular We Rate Dogs Twitter account and its system of rating dog photos out of 10. However, fans are speculating that the number 14 was specifically chosen and the reason the tweet was shared to all followers instead of that one particular fan was because it’s actually a message warning us when to expect the next RoS trailer.

You see, both previous entries in the Sequel Trilogy dropped another trailer in our laps in the month of October. The Force Awakens‘ preview released on October 19th, 2015 and The Last Jedi‘s was on October 9th. So, it wouldn’t be out of place for Rise‘s to land somewhere in between those dates. Of course, if we’re wrong about the importance of this tweet then the pattern established by the other movies at least tells us that a new trailer is definitely coming this month, even if it’s not out on the 14th.

In any case, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just over two and a half months away from finally hitting theaters on December 20th, so we should get to see more of it sooner rather than later.