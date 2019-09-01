Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer May Hint That Rey’s Now A Jedi Master
If comments last year from John Boyega are anything to go by, then the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should feature a one-year time-jump from the events of The Last Jedi. If so, then we can expect the remaining members of the Resistance to have undergone a few changes by the time we see them next, and according to a new theory from ScreenRant, the young Rey may have even used the time between episodes to graduate to the status of Jedi Master.
The theory stems largely from a single shot from the recent Rise of Skywalker trailer in which the heroine is seen training in a forest. As Rey reaches to catch her lightsaber, you’ll notice that she’s wearing a red sash on her left hand.
Now, for all we know, it’s quite possible that this accessory is purely decorative. Then again, it’s perhaps worth noting that a red sash is also used in real world “lightsaber” training academies as a symbol of mastery in the use of weapons. You therefore have to wonder if J.J. Abrams has granted the sash a similar significance in the franchise canon.
Of course, this is all just speculation for the time being, but even if Rey’s red sash carries no such meaning, there’s still a very good chance that the heroine will achieve Master status by the end of her next film. After all, Rey has always shown herself to be a fast learner, and it’s practically a given that the Sequel Trilogy finale will find a way of concluding her arc as a Jedi in training.
In any case, we’ll find out what’s really in store for Daisy Ridley’s character when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.
Source: ScreenRant
