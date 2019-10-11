There’s been an awakening. Can you feel it? Oh, sorry, I guess that was just my roommate getting ready for work! However, I did have a strong disturbance in my personal force when I saw some great news. That being that we’re getting another (presumably final) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer on Monday night, right smack-dab in the middle of a football game.

That’s right: ESPN, one of Disney’s sub-networks, has their holocrons at the ready for Monday, October 14th. During the Monday Night Football match-up between the dastardly Detroit Lions and this year’s future Super Bowl champs the Green Bay Packers (my home team…sorry, I’m certainly a biased-ass Cheesehead), we’ll get some extra footage from the upcoming finale.

This was confirmed via Femi Oguns’ Instagram. Who is Femi Oguns, you ask? Oh, just John Boyega’s talent agent. As such, we know he isn’t lying.

It seems like so long ago that Disney bought Star Wars in the first place. I think I was still in high school when the news dropped. Just think about that how in a decade, one of the most beloved IPs out there has had its entire identity changed almost overnight. I was extremely hyped for more Star Wars back then but now, after Rise of the Skywalker, I’ll be looking forward to a break.

It’ll be nice to see Luke and Leia and probably Han Solo one last time though and at this point, I wouldn’t mind a pastiche of all other Star Wars films in The Rise of Skywalker. A little of the hectic boredom of Phantom Menace, a generous handful of the lived-in jankiness of the Original Trilogy and a scoop of the cynicism from The Force Awakens. I think that would make a tasty, palatable Star Wars movie to go out on.

Will my hopes be met? Will this new trailer assuage my lingering doubts? I guess we’ll all have to watch the Packers kick the Lions’ asses Monday night to find out, or just wait until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in December.